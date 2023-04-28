A man accused of stabbing another during a violent Mangerton brawl has copped an upgraded charge of murder after a man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
Police were called to Myuna Way about 1.30pm on Monday, April 24 following reports of a street fight involving six people - resulting in two men suffering serious injuries.
Morgan Brown was taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was found with stab wounds to his arms. Police have confirmed the 31-year-old died on Wednesday night.
Allan Lawrence, 28, was arrested on Tuesday and faced Wollongong Local Court where he did not apply for bail.
He is now charged with murder and remains on remand, with his matter next listed in court on June 28.
Meanwhile a third person involved in the ordeal, Jamie Michael Webb, 37, faced court in the same jurisdiction on Friday where he was granted bail.
Police will allege the deceased Brown and his co-accused Denny Williams robbed a Johanson Crescent unit while armed with a knife and screwdriver.
They allegedly entered and demanded two men inside hand over money, yelling "I know there's cash here".
It's alleged the pair made off with a handbag and jar of coins before splitting off in different directions in Mangerton.
Police claim a woman at a nearby Mr Whippy ice cream van tackled Williams and restrained him until officers arrived.
Meanwhile, it's alleged Brown was tackled by Lawrence as he ran down Payne Street, with Webb then allegedly becoming involved while armed with a wooden table leg.
CCTV footage from the Department of Housing allegedly shows Webb kicking Brown in the face and wrestling his satchel from him, before returning to the Myuna Way unit block.
Brown was left lying on the ground with a puncture wound to the brachial atery (a main blood vessel), and another arm wound, according to police.
Officers received a tip off that Webb, who was on parole at the time, was allegedly involved in the ordeal and was identified in the footage due to his distinctive facial tattoos.
He was arrested on Thursday morning after police found him hiding in his bathroom. A crime scene was declared, as Brown's satchel was found inside takeaway food bags.
Tendered court documents stated Webb allegedly admitted he was involved in the scuffle with Brown, but said he had already been stabbed before he stepped in.
On Friday, Webb faced court where he was was granted strict house arrest-style bail conditions, prohibiting him from contacting any witnesses or alleged victims.
He is yet to enter pleas to charges of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray and armed robbery.
Webb will return to court on June 28.
As inquiries continue into the incident, anyone with information is urged to contact detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.