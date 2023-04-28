The word enough can take on several different meanings.
It can be negative - enough is enough and something needs to stop. But it can also be positive - to be enough. And that's the meaning Jana Pittman wants readers to take from the title of her new book.
The three-time Olympian, doctor, and mum of six has spent most of her life in the spotlight. She was 16 when she first made news and has been making headlines since. And yet, behind the headlines, Pittman wasn't as confident as it she was made out to be.
In her latest book, Enough, she remembers one moment, as a teenager at the beginning of her athletics career, when she got the call-up from Athletics Australia to race against the country's biggest track stars - Cathy Freeman, Lee Naylor and Tamsyn Lewis.
During warm-up, she describes how she was jittery with excitement. Despite knowing that these women were due to beat her by 20 metres, she was in the presence of her heroes.
"I was enamoured with my heroes," Pittman writes.
But moments before showtime, something switched in Pittman and fear took over. The little voice in her head piped up, saying she didn't deserve to be there, and suddenly her hamstring felt sore. Hobbling back to the sign-in sheet, she pulled out of the race. As the starting gun went off, the pain of failing herself rippled through her, knowing that she had let fear get in the way of opportunity.
It's a memory that Pittman has carried with her ever since - a reminder to not let fear stop her from chasing her dreams. And arguably, overcoming this fear is part of the reason this was one of the last times self-doubt crept into her athletics career.
"I always thought I could do it. I trained harder than anybody I've ever known," Pittman says.
"I've never had any fears about being good enough at my job [after that race]. There's no way I could have won world championships and have done two sports ... if I had that doubt. I had a dog-eared belief in competing and getting the best out of myself. But I also had no fear of failure. Because I failed so often - I never won the Olympic gold medal.
"I sat there contemplating why, what I could have done differently and all that kind of stuff for a good six months. But then I came to the conclusion, well, what purpose is it doing?"
While she rarely doubted her ability on the sporting world stage, there was still a part of Pittman that doubted whether she - as a person - was enough.
Getting to a point where she did feel like she was enough was a bumpy road, Pittman says. It's part of the reason she wrote Enough. If she had a book like this, maybe the road to get there would have been easier.
"I wanted to fit in. I've always been someone who loved people and loved friends and wanted to be very mainstream, what I describe as a cookie cutter-style athlete, like a lot of the famous Australian athletes, and I don't think I was ever that," Pittman says.
"That can sometimes be hard when you're a young person, to find your feet and find where your place is. And I probably struggled with that for most of my teens and 20s.
"It probably wasn't till I got into medical school that I started realising that I had a really good space in the world and that I had a lot to offer."
It's a feeling that most, if not all, people get at some point in their lives. The voice that tells you that if only you were a little more, something - whatever the insecurity of the moment may be. But in Pittman's case, that inner chatter was fuelled by comments in the media.
"It was pretty much the entire reason why I doubted who I was," she says.
"Right now I've got wonderful media and the majority of the media I get now is so complimentary. And they focus on the supermum and the power behind being brave and authentic and stuff. But when I first started in sport that was very different.
"I got a lot of negative media back then. And of course, some athletes don't read what's being written about them but I am someone who looked at things like that and judged myself off other people's opinions. You can't judge yourself by someone else's radar or someone else's plan for what they think is right and important and special."
Pittman says she goes out of her way, sometimes making herself uncomfortable, to remind people of that.
In recent months, for example, Pittman made headlines after she shared a photo of herself in her underwear on Instagram.
"This body used to be ripped and lean, racing for Australia against the world's best," she wrote in the caption.
"Fast forward 16 years, six kids later and this is where I am at. Yes, this is the heaviest I have ever been, yes my body wears the beautiful scars of motherhood, especially the stretched skin from the twins at 39 years old but I am also heavy due to being so time-poor!!
"Many of my posts show this tough and crazy woman managing so many different facets of life but the reality is I have had to make choices with my time and there has been very little left for me. The last 12 months have been an emotional and stressful journey on several fronts which resulted in comfort eating here and there ... so I am now the same weight as when I was heavily pregnant!
"Regardless, this is me right now and while I am not exactly comfortable, I am so grateful for this body. It has bravely taken me through so much and even though I don't always honour it, it honours me. Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. Love the skin you are in."
The post was met with comments of support, with many saying that they felt seen by having a former athlete embracing their body for what it is, not what it once was.
And really, it's this feeling of being enough - or lack of it, in some instances - that is the most relatable. It's one thing to be enough to be an Olympian, but it's another to be able to look at the person in the mirror and still feel enough.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.