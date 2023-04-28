Illawarra Mercury
Home/Life & Style/Books

Jana Pittman, the three-time Olympian who overcame crippling self-doubt

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated April 29 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jana Pittman, so much more than a one-dimensional athlete.
Jana Pittman, so much more than a one-dimensional athlete.

The word enough can take on several different meanings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Books
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.