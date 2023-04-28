Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Wildginger Kiama owner Kierrin McKnight opens Single Fin fish and chips kiosk

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 28 2023 - 7:46pm, first published 6:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Single Fin Kiosk and Wildginger Kiama owner Kierrin McKnight. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Single Fin Kiosk and Wildginger Kiama owner Kierrin McKnight. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Having opened the doors to Wildginger Kiama in August last year and after extensive renovations to the motel it sits within, Kiama Shores, owner and head chef Kierrin McKnight, felt there was one thing missing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.