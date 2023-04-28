Traffic changes at UOW for Monday's Steven Tougher's memorial service

Traffic conditions in and around the University of Wollongong will change on Monday for the memorial service of paramedic Steven Tougher.
The service will take place in the University Hall at 11am, with a large crowd expected.
After the service, a guard of honour on Northfields Avenue will escort Steven's hearse. NSW Ambulance and NSW Police helicopters will also conduct a flyover.
During the service Northfields Avenue will be closed to traffic, with motorists coming off the motorway directed to travel via Murphys Avenue and Robsons Road.
Northbound M1 access will be via the Robsons Road on-ramp.
Inside the campus, the P8, P1 and P2 parking areas will only be available to attendees of the service.
UOW permit holders can access parking in designated permit areas of P3, P4, Carpooling and P5, with additional permit parking at Wollongong TAFE.
No parking will be available along Northfields Avenue on Monday.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
