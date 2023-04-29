Illawarra locals blast Port Kembla's nuclear sub base

It was "a joke" that the federal Labor government was "pretending" the nuclear submarine base wasn't coming to Port Kembla, a public forum heard on Saturday.
Around 100 people attended the forum opposing the rumoured submarine base at Port Kembla, organised by Wollongong Against War and Nukes.
Other speakers talked of the need to "build a huge movement ... beyond Port Kembla" or to have people come out in force for the following weekend's May Day rally.
"The Defence Strategic Review confirms that the Australian government is committed to building an east coast nuclear submarine base, said Wollongong Against War and Nukes member Luke Hocking.
"It is common knowledge that Port Kembla is their preferred location."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.