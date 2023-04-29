Changes to Blue Haven land needed for aged care site to be sold

Kiama Municipal Council has to address something that got overlooked years ago before it can sell the Blue Haven Bonaira aged care centre.
The problem stems from the incorrect classification of the land when the former council acquired the land in 2017.
From that point, council had three months to classify the land as operational but it failed to do so and, as a consequence the land was automatically classified as community land.
Now, in a step in the process of selling the Bonaira site - which council voted to do in October last year - the land has to be reclassified before the sale takes place.
"The current community land classification is not an appropriate classification given the existing residential care facility which does not provide public access to the community," a council planning proposal stated.
"Without evidence of the land being considered by council and an operational classification via council resolution, the land automatically defaults to community land and in order for council to explore the sale of the land, it must go through the necessary reclassification process."
While the reclassification has already gone out on public exhibition, Council is holding a public forum on the issue on May 22 at council chambers from 5.30pm.
The public hearing is aimed to provide the public with an opportunity to make a short verbal presentation to the chairperson, who will also accept written submissions.
The independent facilitator will then prepare a report for council ahead of a recommendation to go before councillors.
