Dragons coach Anthony Griffin is confident his youthful back three can stand up to what sure to be an aerial barrage from Bulldogs skipper Matt Burton in what's tipped to be horrendous conditions in Wollongong on Sunday.
Forecasts have both sides playing in weather to rival the Dragons 12-10 win over the Raiders in round 16 last year amid cyclonic conditions at an ocean-side venue colloquially dubbed WIND Stadium.
Burton threatens to bring rain of his own with torpedo bombs that regularly touch the heavens, with Tyrell Sloan, Mat Feagai and recalled twin brother Max sure to face thorough examination under the high ball.
It promises to be a tough afternoon, but Griffin said it won't take the young trio by surprise.
"I'd expect so, that's one of their strengths," Griffin said when asked if he's expecting a barrage.
"It looks like it's going to be cold and wet but we've handled those here before, the last few years you get a couple of days like that down here at Wollongong.
"Matt's kicking game, whoever they play, it's always a strength of theirs that they get a couple of errors at times out of the opposition. It doesn't matter who they are, it's just the fact that he's such a great kicker of the ball.
"Obviously we've got to do our best there to get some pressure on him, but also get as many troops back as we can to clean up any kick that doesn't get fielded. Our guys have done a really good job over the season, we've been pretty clean, and Maxxy's played his fair share of wing with the lower grades.
"I've got a lot of confidence in them but, if you play the Bulldogs, Matt Burton's kicking game is always something that you've got to prepare for and make sure that you're aware of."
Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo has opted to partner Burton with returned veteran Josh Reynolds in the halves at the expense of Kyle Flanagan as he looks to snap a three-game losing streak.
Boom junior Karl Oloapu is also set to debut from the bench, with Griffin expecting the trio to form a three-pronged threat at different stages of the contest.
"He's a great player, Josh Reynolds," Griffin said.
"He's played Origin and played in grand finals and he's always a threat wherever he plays. He's a really hard player to defend, I think they'll play their young halfback (Oluapo) as well, off the bench.
"They've obviously made a decision there that they need some more attack and Burton playing at halfback is a lot more dangerous when he decides to run the ball. We expect that and, with the three of those guys on the field at some stage, they're going to be very dangerous.
"We're on a really short turnaround, a five day turnaround, which is something we've got to get right. The Bulldogs have a big advantage physically, they've got three or four days rest on us, so we've done a lot on just making sure we get our guys ready physically.
"We'll do a bit of training today and zero in on the game."
The Dragons will be looking to halt a three-game losing slide of their own, despite producing arguably their best performance of the season in Tuesday's Anzac Day loss to the Roosters.
The one-point defeat continued a run of close-run outs, but Griffin says confidence is high heading into what shapes as a must-win clash in the scheme of his side's finals hopes.
"I feel like last week was obviously one of our better performances for the year, it was one of the Roosters better performances for the year too," Griffin said.
"We played very well, it was a really high quality game. They had a full side and they were really hard to defend against for long periods.
"We showed a lot of resilience and then a lot of skill and execution to get ourselves back into the game. It's really tough to come off losing that game but, if we take the scoreboard out of it, there's a lot of things we improved on.
"We've just got to keep going and keep building and the scoreboard will turn for us. We're confident with the form that we're in from last weekend and we've just got to put that into tomorrow.
"We were happy with a lot of the stuff that we did last week, but went down by the odd point. Tomorrow's just about continuing to improve and, if we do it well, we'll get what we're after."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.