The Illawarra is about to get a whole lot wetter this weekend

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 29 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 1:02pm
Wollongong City Council has set up locations where residents can get sand for sandbags to protect against flood risk this weekend.
The weekend rain is due to get heavier on Saturday night, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

