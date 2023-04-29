The Illawarra is about to get a whole lot wetter this weekend

The weekend rain is due to get heavier on Saturday night, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
And it will bring the risk of flash flooding to some areas of the South Coast.
The Bureau is forecasting a low pressure system to develop overnight on Saturday.
It will deepen and shift south throughout Saturday, with rainfall totals to reach up to 120mm.
"Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast to develop along the coastline between Nowra and Batemans Bay from late tonight into Sunday morning, before easing Sunday afternoon," the Bureau's weather warning stated.
Strong damaging winds are also predicted for the area, averaging 50 to 70km/h with possible peak gusts of around 90km/h.
In the Illawarra Wollongong City Council has set up four locations where people can collect sand to fill sandbags.
From noon on Saturday, the sand will be available for residential use only at Rex Jackson Oval in Helensburgh, the Bellambi Boat Ramp overflow car park, Fairy Meadow Beach car park and Fred Finch Park Playground.
People will need to bring their own shovels.
The State Emergency Service recommends, when sandbags aren't available, to use empty heavy-duty garbage bags, grocery bags, pillowcases or grain bags.
