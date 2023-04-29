Avondale and Tech-Tahs respective coaches Joe Aiona and Matt Evans were happy men after one of "the best" Illawarra District Rugby Union competition games in a long time.
Avondale were good value for their 32-16 win at home on Saturday, outscoring their opponents five tries to one.
But the boot of James Eldred kept the Tahs well and truly in the match, with the half-back contributing 11 points through three penalty goals and one conversion.
The visitors, who seemed to get the rub of the green more often than not from the referee, only trailed 7-6 at halftime.
They then took a 9-7 lead early in the second half before Avondale hit back with two great tries of their own through Andre Itula and Netane Masima to skip to a 19-9 lead.
The first five-pointer to Itula came after he stepped through some tired defence and ran almost 50 metres to score in the corner.
Masima's try was even more impressive, with the halfback regathering his own chip kick to score right in front of the posts.
But the under-manned Tech-Tahs refused to give up and midway through the second half reduced the deficit to only three points after fullback Benni Qoro scooted through from near halfway to score a great solo try.
Avondale though refused to be beaten and hit back with tries to No 7 Brett Wellington, his second of the game after crossing for the first five-pointer in the first half, and winger Semi Camaisala.
Wombats coach Aiona was happy to be back in the winners circle after Avondale's last-start loss to reigning premiers Shoalhaven.
"It's a good result. We couldn't get our forwards firing at times but I'm happy we found a way to grind out a win," he said.
"We needed this type of performance and now we can look ahead to our next assignment against Uni."
His counterpart Evans was ecstatic with his team's performance against a 'very good' Avondale side.
"It was a 14-man performance from us because we had some injuries and some people sick. The scoreline looks pretty good for them but we had a great day," he said.
"We are walking out of here very happy with that. They have great footballers but we competed well.
"That was a great game of football. No doubt they were in control at times but we are very happy with that. We had a lot of people dig super deep today. It is not very often that you can hold a lead for the predominance of the game with 14-men.
"Although we lost, we are feeling pretty happy about that. Our loose trio was immense. Man on man they probably have better footballers but our loose trio Paula Vakaruru, Meli Vula and Bryn Edwards were just amazing .
"Well done to Avondale, they put on a super performance, they have some amazing footballers but I'm super proud of my team."
Elsewhere on Saturday defending champions Shoalhaven hammered University 83-0, with Mark Brandon contributing 43 points through five tries and nine conversions. Jack Watts also bagged a hat-trick of tries as the home side crossed for 13 unanswered five-pointers.
In the other games, Kiama downed Bowral 37-16 and Campbelltown beat Camden 10-6.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
