Wests, De La Salle share the points as 11-man Collegians hold on at Dapto

Saturday's wet-weather epic between Wests and De La Salle at Parrish Park was certainly one that got away... for both sides.
For the neutral, a 20-all draw seemed fitting at the end of an 80-minute slugfest on a wet track that, by all rights, shouldn't have been conducive to the thriller it played host to.
In the end, De La were left ruing a 20-6 lead squandered with 15 minutes left, and the Devils left frustrated by an inability to find the go-ahead points after running in three late tries to put the game on knife edge at the death.
In the end the Devils posted four tries to three, but a rare mixed day with boot saw skipper Mitch Porter go two from four off the tee, with his attempted conversion of his own try with seven minutes left waved away.
It would have broken the deadlock, as would an attempted field goal from Justin Rodrigues that was charged down with two minutes left, with both points forced to share the points come from fulltime.
The late flurry of points from the hosts came after the visitors controlled much of the match on the back of a first-half hat-trick from winger Tom Rodwell, though Luke Manahan's side had just two penalty goals to show for a mountain of possession on the Devils line in the second stanza after leading 16-6 at the break.
"It's definitely one that go away," Manahan said.
"It was probably one of the weirdest feelings after a game I've ever had. It was such a high quality game, there was good collision, good everything and when it came to an end it was just - is that it?
"I felt we won the middle and that was one of our goals, to win the middle and then play a little bit of footy. I think they just exposed us on an edge and they enjoyed what they did and they peppered it.
"We definitely weren't content [at halftime], we knew they would come back in the second half, we knew from what happened to us last year that teams down here play the full 80 minutes.
"When we had the chance to sort of put the foot on the throat we needed to do it but we just couldn't get out of our half and we just let it slip away.
"I think we had opportunities to kick to the corner and we did little chip kicks, just little things like that, instinctive plays. That probably caught us out a little bit and let him back into the game."
Taking the two looked the right call on both occasions, with Manahan saying his side should have found a way to close the game with a 14-point cushion inside the final 15 minutes.
"There wasn't a great deal of points in the game, on a dry track I think both teams have got a lot more points in them," Manahan said.
"I think taking the two points put us two tries in front the first, then three tries in front the second time. I thought it was the right option in terms of the conditions that we had.
"I was pretty confident that if we could get out to that lead that we should be able to ice it, but some lapses just caught us off guard. We should have been better, the boys are disappointed, which is good.
"It was a character building game, especially up against Wests who I think they're the cream of the crop this year in terms of their forward pack and their performance last week.
"It's disappointing but it's only round two. We've got a week off next week, a few injuries, so we'll rest up and get ready for round three."
The hosts made the early running with the first try to Colby Pellow, but it was all the visitors for the remainder of the half, with Tom Rodwell picking up a first-half double and Trentham Petersen also getting across for a 16-6 halftime buffer.
De La peppered the Devils line for much of the second stanza, extending their lead beyond two converted tries via Eli Lovido's second penalty goal with still 25 minutes to play.
A cross-field kick from Rodrigues saw Jy Hitchcox cross on the Devils first trip up the park in the second half, with Dylan Lauri and Porter following up in quick succession.
It locked the scores at 20 apiece, with Rodrigues' charged-down field goal attempt the closest anyone came to breaking it.
Devils coach Pete McLeod praised his side's resilience, but said it let De La get away from it too easily early on after leading 6-0.
"They'd say they're unlucky to have a draw, I'm saying we're unlucky not to win," McLeod said.
"At 20-6 [down] with 15 to go, we showed a lot of grit to stay in the game and keep fighting to the end, which we've done in both games so far this year. I was happy with that but, when things are going away from us, we're just letting teams score too many points and that's what happened today.
"I thought they played really well, they only made three or four errors in the whole game and it was a high quality game of football in really tough conditions. There was a period in the game where they had all the momentum and we just let them score too many points.
"We're always in the game until the 80th minute, the boys have shown that over the last two years. In the second half they still had a lot of momentum, we were resolute on our try line and we ended up getting the ball back and came back into the game.
"I'm proud of the fact that when the game went away from us in the second half, which it did for a long period of time, we didn't let any tries in, but I'm not proud to stay in games. We're here to set the tone.
"If you looked at our first couple of games, you'd probably just give us a pass, so we've got a lot of improvement in us."
Elsewhere, Dapto and Collegians also turned on a thriller at Dapto Showground, with the Canaries coming from 16-0 down to get within two at 16-14 with 14 minutes to play.
It came against an 11-man Collies outfit, with utility forward Ryan Hodgson sent off for a dangerous lifting tackle on Canaries lock Jack Owens in the 26th minute, while Jess McDonald was also given his marching orders for dissent five minutes into the second half.
Dapto were also without prop Rodney Manuela after he was binned for a high shot minutes later, but an intercept try to winger Jay Watling with six minutes left proved the difference in a 22-14 win.
At Gibson Park, Corrimal produced an improved effort on their week one showing, but it wasn't enough to get past Thirroul who claimed a 22-6 win in their first home outing.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
