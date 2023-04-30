Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies and Gerringong Lions handled the wet weather best to record gutsy Group Seven rugby league wins on Saturday.
Magpies fullback Billy Hayburn slotted a penalty goal from almost 40 metres out in the dying minutes to secure a 18-16 victory over Jamberoo Superoos.
Berry player-coach Lloyd Thomas labelled the win at Berry Showground as one of the club's best in recent history.
Meantime at Michael Cronin Oval the home-side Gerringong were also pushed all the way by the Shellharbour Sharks before prevailing 13-6.
Jake Taylor iced the result with a clutch field-goal with five minutes to go.
Gerringong coach Scott Stewart praised his undermanned side's grit and desire in securing the Lions' fourth win of the season.
"It was a really good win. We had about five or six out, a lot of young guys stepped up and our senior guys were outstanding," he said.
"It was a bit of a slug-fest because of the wet weather. Our forwards really stepped up but it was young half Taj Ford who really dominated, scoring a try and setting up the other try.
"His kicking game was also outstanding. He kept boxing them in corners with his kicks.....he was probably the difference in the end."
It was the Lions who took an early 6-0 lead after Isaac Laughtin's try was converted by Jake Taylor.
But the teams went to half-time level at 6-6 after the Sharks got a converted try of their own.
Ford then took control, scoring a great try before controlling the game with his kicking game.
The Lions though needed first-time captain Taylor to ice the win late on with a well-taken field goal.
Shellharbour coach Abed Atallah praised his Sharks but conceded the Lions were deserving winners.
"It was a tough physical game in the conditions. We probably didn't take the opportunities we should have, where Gerringong did.
"Credit to them, they were very good and deserved the points [today[," he said.
Meantime, one of Berry's best wins in recent history came after they fought back from an early 10-0 deficit to go to the half-time sheds level at 10-10 with Jamberoo.
The Magpies then had to fight back again after the visitors scored a converted try to lead 16-10 midway through the second half, which they did courtesy of a converted try to winger Max Jennings.
Then with time running out Billy Hayburn, who also scored a try in the first half, kicked a penalty goal from about 40 metres out to win the game for the Magpies much to the pleasure of injured player-coach Thomas.
I couldn't be prouder, it was a great win for our club.- Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies player-coach Lloyd Thomas
"I'm stoked, it's one of our best wins in a long time," he said.
"The way the boys defended countless repeat sets from them late on was something special.
"I couldn't be prouder, it was a great win for our club."
Due to the wet weather, the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles v Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs game at Centenary Field and the Stingrays v Kiama Knights game slated for Flinders Field on Sunday was postponed.
In the only round five match on Sunday, Nowra Bomaderry Jets upset reigning premiers Warilla Lake South Gorillas 38-28 at Bomaderry Sporting Complex.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
