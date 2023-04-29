Illawarra Premier League newbies Helensburgh have continued their rise up the table and still remain unbeaten in the competition after eight games following their 4-1 demolition against Tarrawanna.
The result comes after Thistle forward Liam Unicomb told the Mercury earlier this week that the side needed to turn draws into wins after the team had previously thrown away a lot of points from winning positions already this season.
Kade Kinsella got Andrew Paine's men off to the perfect start with a strike after three minutes before Unicomb doubled the team's advantage just before half-time at Tarrawanna Oval.
Daniel Merola pulled one back midway through the second half for the hosts but the Blueys were quickly killed off by another Unicomb goal and then the result was certain after Caleb Browne scored their fourth.
Meanwhile Corrimal caused one of the upsets of the season so far by downing Wollongong United 4-3 at Macedonia Park.
The win was a crucial result for the Rangers not just in terms of moving them away from a potential relegation battle at the bottom of the table, but for a young side who have played some positive football despite not getting many wins this season.
The victory means Phil Matias and Manny Mavridis' men now sit ninth on the IPL ladder, leapfrogging Tarrawanna who are tenth.
The first strike in the seven-goal thriller came from Corrimal's Shunjiro Shibuya, before goals on either side of half-time from United young-gun Kyah Jovanovski meant the hosts took back the lead.
But with the clock ticking down, goals from co-captain Cody Wehmeyer and another from Shibuya within four minutes meant the visitors then led 3-2 with 10 minutes plus stoppages left.
Other co-captain Keegan Matias then seemingly put the game beyond doubt in the 88th minute, however United made for an exciting finish with defender Ben Brooks netting in stoppage time.
It was Corrimal's day however in the end.
Rangers co-captain and goalscorer Matias told the Mercury that he hoped that the brilliant victory would springboard the side into consistent form ahead of the rest of the season.
"We've been saying for a few weeks that we need to get this win so it turns the tables for us," he said.
"I feel like it has turned the tables. We have to just go back into training and not get too ahead of ourselves and keep focusing on playing against 'Crini' [Cringila] next week and take each game as it comes."
Matias added that he was proud of the young side so far this season and that he felt the team was playing some brilliant football despite results not always going their way.
"I think it's really good [having that young team]," he said.
"We are a young squad and it's just more of a challenge. We are inexperienced but in saying that there is only one way to get experience and that's by playing.
"We do play the best brand of football in the league. I'm not afraid to say that but we do. But we just lack in having that experienced side and the physical aspect which we are starting to get back and starting to get on top of.
The loss puts an end to a stellar recent run from United.
After picking up a draw and a loss in their opening two fixtures against Helensburgh and Bulli respectively, United went on a four match winning run against Tarrawanna, Port Kembla, Bellambi and Coniston.
Billy Tsovolos' troops still sit in fourth position following the loss with a game in hand on teams below them.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
