Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Helensburgh's unbeaten streak continues whilst Corrimal Rangers upset Wollongong United

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 30 2023 - 11:08am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Unicomb celebrates as Helensburgh beat Tarrawanna 4-1. Picture by Anna Warr
Liam Unicomb celebrates as Helensburgh beat Tarrawanna 4-1. Picture by Anna Warr

Illawarra Premier League newbies Helensburgh have continued their rise up the table and still remain unbeaten in the competition after eight games following their 4-1 demolition against Tarrawanna.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.