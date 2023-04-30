After a tough month of results, the Illawarra Stingrays have got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win away to Football NSW Institute on Sunday afternoon.
A sensational first half strike from Bella Voisey-Youlden ended up being the difference between the two sides which meant Illawarra's second win of the season.
The Stingrays were looking to get back in the winners circle after four matches without victory, conceding 10 goals in the process.
The ball was mostly in the Stingrays' front third in the opening stanza of the game, with midfielder Ella Giles having the best chance in the 12th minute from distance, forcing a smart save down low from FNSW goalkeeper Tahlia Franco.
Bronte Pike was next to go close in the 17th minute - with the central defender hitting the cross bar from her head via a corner.
The Illawarra defence had to be weary however with Caley Tallon-Henniker forcing a save from goalkeeper Aimee Hall.
The Rays went straight down the other end in a swift counter attack however, with Caitlin Cooper shooting down low but to no avail as Franco made the save and pushed the ball out for a corner.
All the chances paid dividends in the end for the Stingrays with Voisey-Youldon making it 1-0 with a sensational curling strike from outside the box and that is how the score stayed going into the break.
In the second half the Stingrays managed to control the majority of proceedings without having too many clear-cut chances.
Cooper had a chance in the 76th minute to put the game beyond doubt following a set piece situation, but her shot went wide of the post.
There was a heart-in-mouth moment late on with FNSW's Alessandra Valle heading just wide from a corner in the 89th minute.
But to Gordon's relief, the Stingrays hung on and picked up an important three points on the road.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
