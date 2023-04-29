Illawarra Mercury
Severe weather warning for Illawarra and the South Coast cancelled

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated April 30 2023 - 11:21am, first published 8:49am
A severe warning for Illawarra and the South Coast has been cancelled. Picture supplied
A warning for heavy rain has been cancelled for the South Coast and Illawarra, with rain and damaging winds easing throughout Sunday, April 30.

