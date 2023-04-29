A warning for heavy rain has been cancelled for the South Coast and Illawarra, with rain and damaging winds easing throughout Sunday, April 30.
The severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds across Illawarra and the South Coast was cancelled on Sunday morning after areas around the south of Nowra were mainly impacted by the low pressure system.
The NSW SES received over 133 calls for help on Saturday, April 29 and early Sunday morning as heavy rain hit the south coast and parts of Sydney.
A senior meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology said Point Perpendicular, near Nowra recorded around 207 millimetres to 9am Sunday, April 30. While Jervis Bay recorded 164 millimetres.
Jordan Notara, a senior meteorologist said a possible severe thunderstorm is predicted for Sunday around the corridor of Nowra down towards Batemans Bay.
"While we are going to have to continue to monitor throughout today [Sunday, April 30] the chance we may see some more isolated heavier falls still around that part of the South Coast from thunderstorm activity throughout today so not completely removed risk," Mr Notara said.
A strong marine wind warning and hazardous surf conditions still remains for the Illawarra coast for Sunday, April 30.
Mr Notara said the easing trend will see scattered rain throughout Sunday and early Monday morning.
"We're still going to see some influence of the low [pressure system], even though it's going to weaken and move further off the coast itself. So still some shower activity around the south-east coastlines although relatively light comparative to what we've seen throughout the last 24 hours," he said.
Wollongong is forecast to reach a top of 21 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with a medium chance of rain becoming less likely in the evening. A chance of a thunderstorm and medium showers is predicted for Monday, May 1.
Grab your winter doona, a winter weather system is expected to make its way across the state on Wednesday, May 3.
"We're going to be seeing a cold front pushing across on Wednesday so some strong westerly winds to which we could see potentially warnings actually issued throughout the Illawarra and sort of Southern Tablelands and South Coast districts for those strong westerly winds," Mr Notara said
"By Thursday and into Friday again it will start to edge back towards some relatively cool mornings, as well."
Temperatures are predicted to drop to 12 degrees overnight in Wollongong starting on Thursday, May 4.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
