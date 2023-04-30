Man missing from Unanderra found in South Sydney

A young man reported missing from Unanderra earlier this morning has been found.
Jordan Globlek, was found in Cronulla about 12.00pm on Sunday, April 30 after being reported missing on Saturday night.
Serious concerns were held for the 22-year-old's welfare who lives with autism. Jordan Globlek was reported missing when his family were unable to contact him.
NSW Police reported he was last seen on Saturday, April 29 around 10.30pm at a home on Beverley Avenue in Unanderra.
A Polair helicopter flew over Unanderra and surrounding areas appealing for assistance over loud speaker around 9:30 am on Sunday, April 30.
Residents heard the helicopter announce over loud speaker Jordan's description.
After police investigations and GEO-targeted text messages were sent, he was located in Cronulla.
Police would like to thank the community for their assistance locating Jordan Globlek.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.