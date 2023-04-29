Police appeal for help to find man missing from Unanderra

Concerns are held for the welfare of a young man reported missing from Unanderra.
Jordan Globlek, was last seen on Saturday, April 29 around 10:30pm at a home on Beverley Avenue in Unanderra.
Lake Illawarra Police and his family hold serious concerns for the 22-year-old who lives with autism.
A Polair helicopters has been flying over Unanderra appealing for assistance over loud speaker around 9:30 am on Sunday, April 30.
Residents could hear the helicopter announcing over loud speaker Jordan's description.
Police were notified when Jordan's family were unable to contact him.
He is known to frequent Dapto, Figtree and Unanderra.
Jordan is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of a solid build, and has short black hair.
He was last seen wearing prescription glasses, a dark blue short sleeve shirt with a love heart, tight shorts and blue 'Nike' shoes.
Police urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Lake Illawarra Police or crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
