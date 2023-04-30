Illawarra Mercury
Home/National Sport/AFL

Northern District Tigers breakthrough for first AFL South Coast win

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 30 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Bulldogs player Oliver Lemchens starred in the win over Wollongong Lions. Picture by Anna Warr
Wollongong Bulldogs player Oliver Lemchens starred in the win over Wollongong Lions. Picture by Anna Warr

The Northern District Tigers recovered from a 16-point deficit to record their first win of the 2023 AFL South Coast season on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.