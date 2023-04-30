The Northern District Tigers recovered from a 16-point deficit to record their first win of the 2023 AFL South Coast season on Saturday.
Trailing the Shellharbour City Suns 24-8 at quarter time, the Tigers produced big second and final quarters to eek out a 57-47 victory at Myimbarr Community Park.
Tigers co-coach Mick Montague was a relieved man after the game.
"It's good to be finally on the board after a couple of tough weeks," he said.
"We knew it was going to be tough in the wet conditions. It ended up being a bit of an arm wrestle.
"I think we might have kicked that last goal with maybe a minute to go to sort of get the two goal lead.
"It was a pretty nervous last quarter."
Montague was hopeful the Tigers' confidence would be boosted with the win, following two tough losses to competition high-flyers the Figtree Kangaroos and Wollongong Bulldogs.
"Obviously playing the Dogs and Figtree were always going to be a tough start and we probably learnt a few lessons from that," he said.
"Shellharbour just played the conditions better at the start in that first quarter, probably being on their home ground, they just adapted to the wet a bit better.
"We have a number of new players in the team and I think it is going to take us a few more weeks for all the players to gel."
The coach though was very happy with his midfield against the Suns, particularly the Beaumont brothers Heath and Will, as well as young James Bolton, who was "all grit and heart".
"They probably overused the ball a bit too much but they were sensational in there apart from that," Montague said.
Meantime at Croom Road Oval on Saturday, Jack Woeckel Hynes booted seven goals for the second time this season as the Wollongong Bulldogs hammered the Wollongong Lions 105-15.
The Bulldogs kept the Lions scoreless in the first and third quarter, while only conceding one point in the final term.
The Kangaroos were just as ruthless in their 125-16 win over Kiama Power at Figtree Oval. Benjamin Yakimov booted six goals.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
