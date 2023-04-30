Dragons slump to fourth straight loss to Bulldogs at WIN Stadium

They escaped the forecast deluge, but St George Illawarra couldn't avoid a fourth straight defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs in Wollongong on Sunday.
While dire predictions of near cyclonic conditions didn't come to fruition, a persistent gust did allow Dogs skipper Matt Burton to torment the Dragons back three with a number of nightmarish spiral bombs.
In the end they weren't what did the damage, with Jake Averillo continuing a stunning rebirth as a centre with two length-of-the-field efforts in each half spurring his side to an 18-16 victory that snapped a three-game losing slide and vindicated coach Cameron Ciraldo's decision to tinker with his halves make-up in the lead-up.
Looking for a circuit-breaker, the rookie mentor pitched returned veteran Josh Reynolds into the starting fray at the expense of Kyle Flanagan and debuted young gun Karl Oloapu from the bench.
It proved inspired in the first half, with Reynolds taking to it with characteristic energy and combativeness, even picking a fight with referee Grant Atkins at halftime after he was pinged for dropping a forearm onto the back of a prone Tyrell Sloan's head.
It raised the official's ire, but it also sparked the Dogs, who looked by far the more dangerous side in the opening half.
Having missed the jump, the Dragons found enough to make a game of it in the second half, but the second of Averillo's long-range efforts proved the telling moment.
"The Bulldogs are very committed and we just got beat a couple of times in our own end," Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said post-match.
"We should have been applying pressure down there and they've run 70 or 80 metres twice on us. We were just a bit loose on our kick chase a couple of times and, to their credit, they shifted the ball.
"That was the game. I think they got two tries [from their own end] and Reynolds has kicked and got them out of their own end. We couldn't do the same to them.
"We had a couple of opportunities in the second half, we had them trapped either in-goal or down their end of the field and, we just couldn't do it."
Backing up just five days after an emotionally draining Anzac-Day defeat to the Roosters, the Dragons struggled to build any pressure with or without the ball despite persistently finding a way to stay in the contest.
A mistake free first 30 minutes to the second half allowed them to produce tries to Toby Couchman and Max Feagai, but they were the only points the hosts could manage despite a host of other opportunities.
It makes it four losses on the trot by a combined margin of just 11 points, but Griffin wasn't about to blame a short turnaround from Tuesday's one-point defeat to the Roosters.
"I don't want to make any excuses," Griffin said.
"It was [another] close loss [but] I thought today we were totally different to Tuesday. They were very good and very committed and we had our chances.
"It's terribly frustrating, but we just weren't good enough in some key areas at vital times."
Closeness of the margins aside, the defeat was enough to drop to 2-5 and 15th spot on the ladder, a bye already burned, and well away from any position that would breathe any life into the long-term future of Griffin as coach.
They'll now head to Magic Round to take on the Tigers, who've gone from laughing stock to danger game in the space of 80 minutes with a win over Penrith on Saturday.
A loss fifth straight loss there could prove enough for the club board to hasten the call on Griffin's future that's thus far progressed at a long and painful snail's pace.
For his part, Griffin wasn't interested in answering, or having skipper Ben Hunt answer, questions about his future in the aftermath to the loss.
"I don't think you need to get him to answer anything like that, he's answered that enough " Griffin said when Hunt, who's been his coach's staunchest backer, was quizzed over his coach's future.
After defending four straight sets to start the game, Corey Waddell grabbed the first try with a neat grubber and regather from close range in the Dogs first set of the match.
The Dogs opened the Dragons up cold on two other occasions only for Reynolds and then Burton to fumble the final pass, but there was no stopping Averillo six minutes before the break.
Under the pump at his side's own end, Braiden Burns produced a neat offload in traffic, allowing Averillo to dash 80 metres, blowing past Sloan in the process, to post his side's second try and take a 10-6 lead to the break.
The Dragons were poor in comparison, their afternoon beginning with four straight sets that came to an underwhelming end with Talatau Amone fumbling the ball straight off a scrum.
Hunt and Moses Suli also coughed up errors on their side's subsequent trips the Dogs end, one of several that saw the Dragons tackled 13 times in the visitors 20-metre zone without turning it into points.
In the end they opened their account from deep in their own end, with Zac Lomax latching onto an errant pass from Tevita Pangai on the Dragons 20-metre line and streaking clear.
He was run down by the Dogs cover, but found Mat Feagai in support to open the home side's account.
The Dogs went close to extending the margin five minutes after the resumption when Sloan and Feagai couldn't defuse another Burton rainmaker.
The scraps fell to Declan Casey, who punched a second kick into the back fence to give up a seven tackle and allow the Dragons to march up the other end and hit back through rookie middle Toby Couchman's first NRL try next to the posts.
Lomax converted to lock the scores at 10 apiece, but deadlock was momentary, with Jacob Liddle placed on report for a forearm to the face of Bulldogs back-rower Jacob Preston.
Burton grabbed two points from the ensuing penalty goal to re-take the lead.
The visitors again turned defence into attack after Hayze Perham beat three defenders to escape his own in-goal, with the hot-potato that followed putting Averillo into space where he again showed Sloan a clean pair of heels.
The ebbs and flows continued, with Lomax producing a one-on-one steal on Waddell, with the Bulldogs back-rower so determined not to give up possession he was dispatched to the sin-bin for refusing the give up his share of the ball.
The Dragons took quick advantage, with Max Feagai celebrating his first-grade recall with a try in the south-western corner off a cut-out ball from Amone. Lomax nailed the sideline conversion to cut the margin back to two with 18 minutes to play.
It proved as close as they got, despite a host of opportunities at the Dogs end, with Hunt's attempt at a two-point field goal with 11 seconds left proving a futile final roll of the dice.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
