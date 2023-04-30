Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den
Updated

Dragons slump to fourth straight loss to Bulldogs at WIN Stadium

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 30 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunday's clash with the Bulldogs in Wollongong proved another forgettable outing for the Dragons. Picture by Anna Warr
Sunday's clash with the Bulldogs in Wollongong proved another forgettable outing for the Dragons. Picture by Anna Warr

They escaped the forecast deluge, but St George Illawarra couldn't avoid a fourth straight defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs in Wollongong on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.