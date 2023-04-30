Illawarra Mercury
25 fine photos from the Dragons-Bulldogs thriller at Wollongong

Anna Warr
By Anna Warr
Updated April 30 2023 - 10:01pm, first published 5:45pm
The whole range of emotions were on display at WIN Stadium on Sunday. Pictures by Anna Warr.
The whole range of emotions were on display at WIN Stadium on Sunday. Pictures by Anna Warr.

It was the second game of the 2023 NRL season at Wollongong's WIN Stadium.

