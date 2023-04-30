It was the second game of the 2023 NRL season at Wollongong's WIN Stadium.
The Bulldogs were Sunday's visitors.
Mercury photographer Anna Warr captured some earlybird fans as well as all the action.
St George Illawarra escaped the forecast deluge but couldn't avoid a fourth straight defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs in Wollongong on Sunday.
Read Mitch Jennings' match report here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.