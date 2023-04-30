How does Wollongong stack up against Woollahra?
Or even Shellharbour and Kiama, for that matter.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has ranked the nation's local government areas (LGA) on their relative advantage and disadvantage.
The 2021 Census data shed light on socio-economic status in Australian communities by analysing income, education, employment, occupation and housing.
Scroll down to use the interactive to check out Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama
A breakdown of each region's population data can be found through the ABS' quick stats feature.
ABS head of census dissemination Caroline Deans said nine of the top 10 most advantaged LGAs in Australia were on the waterfront or close to the water.
These include Sydney Harbour, the Darwin waterfront and the Swan River in Perth. The top ranked LGA in Australia was Woollahra on Sydney Harbour, she said.
Boroondara was one of the most advantaged and well-educated areas in Victoria, according to ABS.
More than half the area's residents had a university degree while only 26 per cent of Australians generally held higher education qualifications.
The data shows nearby areas could have vastly different advantages, with Queensland towns Noosa and Gympie, placed on opposite ends of the socio-economic ranking.
Noosa ranked in the top 20 per cent of LGAs while Gympie ranked in the lowest 15 per cent.
Ms Deans said the data was used by all levels of governments to understand their communities and determine things such as funding for services and policy development.
The data was also used to show the relationship between health and education, Ms Deans said.
