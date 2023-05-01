Forget travelling miles away to see an ethereal light phenomenon, the heart of Shellharbour will be transformed into a "Luna Light Journey" in coming weeks.
From May 19 to June 11 Blackbutt Forest will come alive through a magical light show experience called the Enchanted Forest, something like a cross between Sydney's Vivid and the renowned Southern LIghts (Aurora Australis).
Families can expect to see vibrant light installations including dazzling laser effects, interactive projection, and epic holograms set to a mystical soundscape.
The work is from Laservision, the group behind similar installations at the Symphony of Lights in Hong Kong and the Imagine festival in Dubai.
Low-sensory sessions will also be available at the beginning of each night for people with specific sensory needs or who prefer a more subdued environment. These sessions feature smaller crowds and lower-intensity light displays and sound.
Shellharbour City Council Mayor Chris Homer said that it was wonderful that Council is able to host The Enchanted Forest experience again in the region.
"I'm proud that Council has brought to life this incredibly unique and exciting new event to add to this year's winter calendar.
"It will be a truly special event for family and friends to come together to be delighted and inspired as they unveil the beautiful Blackbutt Forest. You are not going to want to miss out on this incredible experience!"
To book tickets and for more information visit www.theenchantedforest.com.au.
DATES: 19 May - 11 June 2023
DURATION: Allow 45 Minutes - 1.5 Hours
AGE REQUIREMENTS: All ages are welcome
ADMISSION PRICES:
OPEN TIMES SUNDAY - THURSDAY
OPEN TIMES FRIDAY & SATURDAY
Sessions are every 15 minutes. Please arrive 30 minutes early as parking is in high demand and a 10-minute walk from the entrance.
***Low-sensory sessions are designed for people with specific sensory needs or who prefer a more subdued environment. These sessions feature smaller crowds and a lower-intensity light display with reduced sound levels.
*Information from www.theenchantedforest.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
