What does the Illawarra mean to the Labor state government?

After years of criticising the previous government's flip-flopping on whether the Illawarra is metropolitan or regional, it's unclear whether Labor will provide a better definition.
The various local government areas in the Illawarra have long been victims of government departments choosing their own definition of the region.
One department would decide that, while Wollongong was metropolitan, Shellharbour was regional. Another department felt both were "regional".
The definition is a crucial issue when it comes to accessing state government funds devoted to regional areas; in those cases sometimes Wollongong can apply for the money, sometimes they can't.
In 2018, the former Deputy Premier John Barilaro's office admitted the government didn't have a consistent definition of the Illawarra.
"There is no standard methodology for defining a Local Government Area as metropolitan or regional," a spokeswoman for Mr Barilaro said at the time.
Illawarra MPs Ryan Park and Paul Scully have both in the past pushed the government for clarity on this issue.
With Mr Park now holding the newly reinstated Minister for the Illawarra and South Coast portfolio, he is in the perfect place to close the definition divide.
However it is unclear whether there will be any tightening of the Illawarra's identity.
The Mercury understands Mr Park and Mr Scully are working on the issue across government departments to create a consistent approach - that suggests one definition.
However, Mr Park is also talking with other ministers about how their departments will class the Illawarra - which suggests multiple definitions.
Mr Park declined comment directly on the regional/metro issue.
"Labor said before the election that the Illawarra and South Coast deserves a government that will listen to the region and that won't take it for granted," Mr Park said.
"The NSW Government is determined to act on that, by ensuring the region's priorities are being pursued across government."
Wollongong City Council Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery wanted the government to work under a single definition - regional.
"To me it's a no-brainer," Cr Bradbery said.
"Even though we are relatively close to Sydney, the border consisting of the Royal National Park and the water catchment area to the west naturally means that we are focused more to the south.
"It's already happening economically; we are a distinct economic entity and not only perceived that way within the region but also outside.
"It's just a bureaucratic ruling of convenience as far as I'm concerned, and it should be clarified and adopted as the means by which we are assessed for future grants funding and so on."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
