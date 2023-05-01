Sea of blue for Steven Tougher: Editorial

Steven Tougher was a regular Bulli guy with a supportive family and lifelong friends.
He was looking forward to a new baby arriving soon and settling into his new role as a paramedic and a new husband to his wife, Madison.
This morning thousands lined the streets of Wollongong to say goodbye to a man who, in death, has touched the hearts of the entire state.
A sea of blue sat in the University of Wollongong Hall, where a celebration of Steven's life was held. It included his colleagues from NSW Ambulance, NSW Health and companions from NSW Police, as well as his family and friends.
There is no doubt that Steven's life was taken too soon.
Steven's family and friends told the mourners about a man who was determined, resilient, fun-loving and compassionate.
He lived for the moment but was always the first to lend a helping hand.
The way that Steven died is tragic, and we may never be able to comprehend how such a thing could happen.
But we can find ways to make sure it never happens again.
Jeff Tougher, Steven's father, is calling for a law in his son's name. One that will mean an automatic life sentence to anyone who kills a member of front-line staff on duty.
Steven's Law will take time to become a reality. In the meantime, thank a front-line worker, let them skip the queue, and give them a smile.
Steven deserves it - they all do.
