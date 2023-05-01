Illawarra Mercury
Class action begins today against Defence Department

By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 1 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:01pm
Residents of Wreck Bay are part of class action against the Defence Department over alleged PFAS contamation.
Wreck Bay residents are among thousands across the nation involved in a class action trial starting today (Monday, May 1) over PFAS contamination.

