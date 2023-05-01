Illawarra Mercury
Local aristocrat scores plum role at King Charles III coronation

Millie Costigan
Millie Costigan
Updated May 1 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:05pm
Simon Abney-Hastings 15th Earl of Loudoun. Picture via the Earl's Facebook.
A low-profile aristocrat living in regional Victoria will be the only Australian with a formal role in the coronation of King Charles III.

