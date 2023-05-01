The Great Fete returns to The Illawarra Grammar School later this month.
The family day on Saturday, May 20, features food stalls, carnival rides, raffles, a petting zoo and live entertainment.
Open to the whole community, entry is free with ride and raffle tickets being available for purchase on the day.
Organised by the dedicated volunteers from the P&F and school community, the event has been an important part of the school calendar for many years.
There will be carnival rides and a farmyard petting zoo to entertain children, as well as food stalls, live music and dance performances, raffles and market stalls.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions TIGS is proud to invite the community back onto the campus for this special event.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom.You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.