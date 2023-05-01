Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra councils' budgets hit by surprise bill from state government

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 3:30pm
The Emergency Services Levy, which funds the Rural Fire Service and other bodies, is about to go up for local government.
The region's councils are about to have holes punched in their budgets, which could see playground upgrades, roadworks and other projects put on hold.

