Posthumous medals awarded to Steven Tougher for work he would have done

By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 12:35pm
While Steven Tougher had only been a paramedic for a short time before he died in the line of duty, he has been awarded a posthumous medal in recognition of the service he would have completed.

