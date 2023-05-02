The start of Illawarra District Rugby Union's first ever official women's rugby competition is just a month away.
It follows an informal competition held last year over eight weeks each Saturday.
It was on the back of the success of that competition that prompted Avondale Rugby Union president Amanda Puckeridge to look at ways of expanding playing opportunities for women rugby players.
Puckeridge is the first woman chosen to be a IDRU board member.
Part of her role involves establishing a women's competition and encouraging more girls to play rugby, a challenge she has relished and thrived in.
The four-team competition features Avondale, Campbelltown, Shoalhaven and University.
It will start in June, with the grand final to be the curtain-raiser to the men's grand final on Saturday, September 9.
"It's exciting. I can't wait for it to officially start," Puckeridge said..
"It's really important to have a women's competition up and running because we have a strong female presence in our junior ranks within rugby.
"We've also got a very successful representative side.
"We have a very strong Illawarra under 18s team which has won numerous tournaments, country championships and the state cup.
"We've got a strong 16s team and 14s team in numbers so it was very important to have a pathway for these girls to go wanting to play a contact sport like rugby because they were getting to the 16s and 18s and there was no competition for them in the Illawarra.
"They were then either switching codes to league tag or having to go further up to Sydney, there was nothing here for them.
"I had two teenage daughters myself, one who is in the Illawarra 16s team and one who is in the 14s. As a mum of girls it was important for me personally that we had somewhere for these girls to go.
As a mum of girls it was important for me personally that we had somewhere for these girls to go.- Avondale Rugby Club president Amanda Puckeridge
"I was sort of involved in the first women's rugby league team that started here in the Illawarra.
"With rugby I thought it was really important that there is somewhere for these girls to go, that there is a nice clear path and they then have the opportunity to represent our region and there will also be other opportunities for them to be seen with the Waratahs and the Brumbies.
"That way they have the opportunity to go further with their rugby to the same levels that the boys do."
Before this year's Illawarra rugby season started IDRU president Tom Ellicott praised Puckeridge and Dani Wilson for coordinating the women's competition.
Puckeridge said running an informal competition last year was an important first step.
"We ran the first women's competition last year. I got asked to join the board as the first female member for Illawarra rugby," she said.
"From there I put out expressions of interests out to the local community and to our clubs
"University and Campbelltown had been participating in women's rugby for quite a few years already but they've been having to play in the Sydney competition because there hasn't been a local one.
"With them having strong numbers it was just a matter of getting other clubs on board. Initially we had teams from Avondale, Campbelltown and University. We've now added Shoalhaven."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.