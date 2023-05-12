Life-sized floor plans are a game changer

The world's first real scale walk-through technology will change the way we design, build and renovate our future homes and other buildings.
Families can maximise interior space, increase liveability and enhance outdoor entertaining zones.
Developers can design functional high-density apartments. Industry can reduce wasted floor space and increase the flow of production.
Homes with easy access can be purpose designed in consultation with those occupying the space.
"Smart technology projects a site's complete layout on a one-on-one scale, and helps improve design for better building and delivery of purposeful spaces," James Hickey of Lifesize Plans in Australia said.
"This ability to have all stakeholders connect and achieve their project vision makes Lifesize Plans a game-changer for both designers and end-users prior to building."
James said being able to physically walk through a site plan is an incredibly valuable experience.
"Being able to quickly review and modify plans and re-engage with a site, all while using our mobile furniture for space visualisation, is an asset to the design and construction industry and its customers."
This state-of-the-art technology is ideal for residential floor plans as well as office space, retail buildings, industrial complex and commercial premises.
The capability for immediate, personal collaboration and feedback adds incredible efficiencies to property design.
Industry professionals see Lifesize Plans as an investment, with clear benefits to their customer service.
With a 1:1 scale, the design technology can also be used as a convenient sales tool in addition to the traditional display suite used for multi-residential buildings.
"Offering a life-sized scale experience before building delivers greater peace of mind for all parties before construction commences," James said.
A collaboration between project stakeholders on a building design has many advantages and benefits.
It adds value for architects, designers, builders and site owners through increased customer satisfaction, reduced build costs, and improved sales processes.
A life-sized floor plan shows a building site's complete layout. Plans can include every building level as well as common areas, driveways, car parks and gardens.
James said those who use Lifesize Plans get a true feel of the layout and size of their project. This offers the best possible chance of perfecting their design, and potentially saving thousands of dollars.
