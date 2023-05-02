Five Illawarra Academy of Sport products will put their best foot forward at the upcoming National Championships after making the U-16 NSW Country side.
Two males and three females from the Hawks have been selected for the Country teams that will head to Western Australia in July and take on the best basketball players of their age group in the country.
Molly Coble, Alek De Bol and Alina Pasakarnis have been selected for the female team, whilst Aki Langford and Isaac Turton will give it their best for the mens.
The male and female sides will also both have familiar faces in the technical area, with Tom Farrar and Maddison Delaney from the Hawks named as coach and assistant coach for each side respectively.
NSW will have four teams entering the U-16 tournament, with two Country and two Metro sides in both gendered divisions.
Their selection was just reward for the athletes, who are all part of the 'Basketball 16' program, as well as BNSW's state development program.
Trials for nationals started in February after all athletes attended the Australian Country Cup in Albury in January and eventually they were selected from a selection pool of about 80 athletes.
For young Isaac Turton, making the NSW Country side was a dream come true.
He told the Mercury that making the team had been a goal of his for the past two years.
"I'm pretty stoked," he said.
"I'm pretty happy that I made it due to 80 players being there and striving to be in the state team.
"I'm looking forward to playing against the best athletes in the country and also hanging out with my mates," he said.
Turton added that he would continue to train hard in the lead up to the week-long competition in Perth in two months time.
"We've still got two more camps to go for NSW. So for the next two camps we'll be playing the Metro boys," he said.
"We'll be working hard as a team to hopefully bring home a medal."
The U-16 National Championships will be held in WA and co-hosted by Basketball Australia between July 2-9.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
