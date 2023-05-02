As Woolworths Bulli officially celebrates their new-look store on Wednesday, the increase in their self-service checkouts continues to cause debate in our community. But are they here to stay?
Two academics unpack the ethical concerns of letting AI-enabled machines take over, how it is good for business, and whether robot restaurants (as seen in Japan) will likely take over the Illawarra and the world.
Love or hate them, Katina Michael and Roba Abbas from the University of Wollongong's faculty of Business and Law agree machines like self-serve checkouts were cemented in our future, but there needed to be a balance between the benefits and the negative impacts.
"From the business perspective, there are clear benefits, such as the speed associated with serving customers, potentially resulting in speedier transactions, while also transferring labour to customers," Dr Abbas said.
"There are some organizations that may explore fully automated options while others will have some kind of hybrid option combining the virtual and the physical."
But some customers find them frustrating and difficult to use, particularly if they have a large number of items or if the checkout malfunctions. There are also concerns about job losses, as fewer staff are needed to manage the checkouts, while there's still that lack of human interaction.
"We are missing that [socialisation] if we're interacting more with machines," Dr Michael said, who prefers not to engage with self-serve checkouts.
"I'd rather speak to the checkout person at the local IGA that I've known for 20 years now and ask how their daughter is going and how the grand-kids are."
Theft is another big issue retailers face, as research now reveals these machines have resulted in more people stealing by not scanning items, switching labels or swiping a different product when employees weren't watching, the academics said.
They're also not suited to everyone - such as those living with disabilities, non-English speakers, and those with visual impairments - as they could pose accessibility issues, Dr Abbas said.
But people who run a mile from them shouldn't fear, as three of Australia's biggest retailers have assured Mercury readers they will always have real hands on deck.
"We know everyone likes to shop differently, which is why we offer our customers both assisted and self-service checkouts," said Ben Camire of Bunnings.
"Customers are free to choose the option that best suits them based on their personal preferences."
A Coles spokeswoman said self-service was the "preferred" method for their customers due to "convenience and efficiency".
"The roll-out of self-checkouts means we are able to open more checkouts for customers during the week, reducing queuing time," the spokeswoman said.
"Of course, if a customer would prefer to be served by a team member they are still available to happily serve them at the check-out."
Over the past 12 months, she said, they have seen greater customer satisfaction and uptake in Coles' self-service options since completing upgrades across more than 800 stores, and rolling out trolley self-checkouts with conveyor belts in over 300 stores.
Meantime, Target aims to have 85 stores across Australia to have "assisted" checkouts by June 30 because their customers have said "they like the choice, speed and consistency of experience".
But there are still those people, like Dr Michael, who aren't keen on becoming an honorary employee nor have cameras watch them to prevent theft.
"We've become an unpaid worker through the checkout, under surveillance," Dr Michael said.
"But I think big companies will continue to test as many different check-out solutions as possible. You may have [businesses] who will have completely automated checkouts without even the need to scan individual products through wireless reader units."
But checkouts aren't the only self-service businesses are using.
Scanning a QR code at a restaurant table to order or from a flyer to enter a competition, using a self-serve machine to pay for parking or to buy a Big Mac or logging onto the Service NSW app to pay your registration - these are all alternate forms of a self-service checkout.
Both academics believe that AI-enabled machines will help to fill skill shortages, such as in health or aged care. They might replace some jobs, but they said roles in other areas would be created.
So should Illawarra foodies expect their favourite burger joint to roll out robots like at restaurants in Japan because of hospitality shortages? Probably not in the immediate future.
"I am concerned, personally, about the loss of human connection," Dr Michael said. "Even if it comes out perfect, do I really want my burger being made by a nonhuman?"
Dr Abbas added that unless companies were engaging in responsible and human centered design of these systems, whatever they implement won't cater to humans unless they're involved in the process of co-designing the systems.
Got something to say? Write it in the comments below ...
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.