Southbound on-ramp plan in the wrong place. Letters, May 3, 2023

Letters to the Editor, May 3, 2023

May 3 2023 - 4:30am
I cannot believe MP Anna Watson is serious about building both on and off ramps at Kanahooka Rd. The off ramp at Kanahooka Rd for people heading north is a good idea, but the on ramp for people to head south is terrible. That on ramp should be at Fowlers Rd, so all of West Dapto do not have to go back through the middle of Dapto to go south.

