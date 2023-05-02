Southbound on-ramp plan in the wrong place. Letters, May 3, 2023

I cannot believe MP Anna Watson is serious about building both on and off ramps at Kanahooka Rd. The off ramp at Kanahooka Rd for people heading north is a good idea, but the on ramp for people to head south is terrible. That on ramp should be at Fowlers Rd, so all of West Dapto do not have to go back through the middle of Dapto to go south.
Millions of dollars have been spent on the Fowlers Road overpass to ease the congestion in Dapto and make easier access for people to get on and off the freeway, so it would make more sense to build the on ramp going south to make it easier for people living in Dapto.
Charles Brockley, Dapto
Many people do not realise, including Steve Lazarus, ('BlueScope will continue unimpeded', Mercury April 27) that BlueScope can lose its ability to sell steel products because it has not solved the steel carbon dilemma.
In global steel production, steel production is generally by the oxygen route, about 71 per cent and by electric arc furnace, about 29 per cent.
There is no question that the ironworkers produce a first rate product via a blast furnace. But BlueScope could potentially lose its 'licence to operate' by (a) the Illawarra commmunity saying we do not want the Port Kembla steelworks in our community because there is still a carbon based process, a dirty process being used, and (b) BlueScope does not have 'green' steel in its products compared to other steel producers, the marketing advantage of green steel.
We can sit back and say the world is not like that, but the world IS like that and getting more voraciously sustainable.
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
I wish the Editor a happy May Day and at the risk of overburdening Adrian Devlin with good advice, might I respectfully suggest with regard to his Mercury April 28 letter that in future Devlin read more than the headline before he replies to a letter in the Mercury.
The "Pope" Reg Wilding was referring to in his letter of April 22 [and reprinted on April 27] was not the current Vicar of Christ, irrespective of any socialist views Devlin might think he holds, but, as Wilding's letter made quite clear, to David Pope, the cartoonist. There is a difference!
David Goss, Woonona
It's great to see so many young families adopting cargo bikes and riding with one or 2 children on them. The mall can be a great family destination to enjoy the cafes, market days. Adding a play area would be a great innovation Wollongong!
Paul Taylor, Wollongong
