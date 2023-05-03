We should have been a republic years ago. Letters, May 4, 2023

Must agree with Rob Seguna (Mercury letters, May 2) that big changes needed at the Dragons if they are to give their long suffering fans any hope for the future. But why stop at the playing personnel? There is an obvious culture problem at the club that starts right at the top. How embarrassing is it that new players have admitted they only came to the Dragons because they had no other choice. And that's not to mention the litany of off field indescretions in recent years. Time to put a broom through the management.

