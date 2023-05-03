We should have been a republic years ago. Letters, May 4, 2023

Illawarra Mercury
We should have been a republic years ago. Letters to the Editor, May 4, 2023

May 4 2023 - 4:00am
On page 208 of Jenny Hosking's book The Palace Letters the Washington Post states "Queen Elizabeth II's office assured her representative in Australia that he had the power to bring down the Australian government a week before he took the extraordinary move in 1975."

