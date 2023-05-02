Zac Lomax has paid the price for his indifferent recent run of form as the Dragons aim to snap their four-game losing streak on Sunday.
The star centre was dropped by coach Anthony Griffin, who swung the axe on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the red v's Magic Round clash with the Tigers at Suncorp Stadium.
Lomax - who remains contracted until the end of the 2025 NRL season - headlined a surprising group of players dropped for their next game, alongside Jacob Liddle and Toby Couchman. The side's season record stands at 2-6, making it a crunch match if St George Illawarra want to make finals.
Lomax's goalkicking issues in 2023 have been well documented, with the 23-year-old kicking at just over 50 per cent accuracy in the past month (nine from 16 attempts). The Dragons have lost two matches by two points or less during that period.
His axing comes nearly three months after Griffin announced he would swap centres Lomax and Moses Suli during their 2023 campaign.
Lomax had played almost entirely on the right edge throughout his career - including having success alongside winger Mikaela Ravalawa last season - while Suli had been predominantly on the left. It was a move that raised the eyebrows of many NRL pundits.
Ravalawa will return to the side after recovering from a hamstring complaint, replacing Lomax, with Max Feagai switching from the wing to the centres.
Billy Burns has also been named to return in the second row, alongside Jayden Su'A who is back following a shoulder issue, while Jayden Sullivan is set to don the No.14 jersey. Jack Bird will lock the scrum and Jack de Belin has been named to play in the front row.
Jacob Liddle, Jaiyden Hunt and Toby Couchman have all been demoted to the extended bench.
