Zac Lomax axed as St George Illawarra Dragons eye sharp NRL turnaround

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 2 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:09pm
Zac Lomax reacts after the Dragons' 18-16 loss to the Bulldogs on Sunday. Picture by Anna Warr
Zac Lomax reacts after the Dragons' 18-16 loss to the Bulldogs on Sunday. Picture by Anna Warr

Zac Lomax has paid the price for his indifferent recent run of form as the Dragons aim to snap their four-game losing streak on Sunday.

