So long, pass the parcel. Pin the tail on the donkey? Not today.
Kids' parties have gone tre chic at a new Kiama venue that promises to pamper children as young as four in French-inspired surrounds.
Pint-sized guests of Ma Petite Cherie Kids Spa & Tea are greeted with a flute of pink lemonade on arrival (via a red carpet) before slipping on matching silk robes.
Little feet are immersed in foot spas that have been custom-built to kids' proportions.
There's a fizzy bath bomb dropped into each bath, a foot massage, then it's time for the edible chocolate face masks, games and face jewels.
Each guest picks their own varnish colour for a professional-standard manicure before home-time.
The Manning Street spa opened to its first clients - a gaggle of excited seven-year-olds - two weeks ago.
First-time businesswoman and founder Tammie Wardle delighted in seeing the venue come to life.
"They loved it, they felt very special, which is the whole idea: not just to make the birthday girl feel special, but to make everyone feel special," she said.
"We want to get them off technology and get them together, bonding with their friends.
"There was lots of laughs and lovely conversations."
A mother of three who will throw a party "any chance I get", Mrs Wardle dreamed up the kids' spa concept after visiting a regular spa with her nine-year-old daughter Annabel.
"My daughter loves to come to the spa with me to get a manicure and a pedicure, but she can't reach the foot spa," she said.
"I realised there was a gap in the market."
Packages start at $550 for a two-hour party for eight kids.
Mrs Wardle said the parties were a sign of the times, with time-poor parents looking for an all-inclusive affair with no cleaning-up required.
"We do everything for them. They can walk in, everything's done and then they can leave.
"It's also helping the children with their social interaction, motor skills and helping with their manners.
"I think it's just making sure that the kids are going to be entertained these days.
"They need to be entertained constantly. It's an on-demand society at the moment.
"We've had so many inquiries."
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
