As the federal government considers cuts to the nation's infrastructure pipeline, a national business figure has said the Illawarra needs to get its act together and coordinate its push for major infrastructure projects.
Yesterday, infrastructure minister Catherine King announced a review of the $120 billion infrastructure pipeline, to focus attention on "nationally significant" and "nation-shaping" projects.
Ms King said the previous government had swelled the infrastructure pipeline with underfunded projects and announced a 90-day review of projects that had yet to begin construction.
"Communities will benefit from national significant infrastructure with shorter and safer travel, more liveable cities, suburbs and regions, while the economy benefits from the certainty brought by a smoother delivery of investment matched to project timelines," she said.
"This review will put confidence back into the investment pipeline, benefitting the states and territories and the communities we all serve."
Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott said regions such as the Illawarra needed to take a coordinated approach to secure funding for major infrastructure projects as competition between regions heats up.
"It's about aligning state and federal government infrastructure priorities and making sure that over the next x number of years, these projects have to go in this kind of order," she said.
"That gets into infrastructure strategies list."
RDA Illawarra CEO Debra Murphy said by reviewing or cancelling some government projects, this would free up skills and materials in the overheated construction sector for major commercial projects, such as BlueScope's reline of the no. 6 blast furnace and WIN Grand.
"By taking this pipeline of projects and truncating it to what's going to deliver for the economy takes that pressure off the private sector as well as the public sector, I hope."
Ms Murphy said a shake-up of infrastructure priorities could see overlooked projects reprioritised, such as the duplication of Picton Road and the SWIRL rail link between the Illawarra and western Sydney.
Speaking ahead of the Strong Australia Illawarra event on Thursday, held by the Business Council and Business Illawarra, Ms Westacott said that regions such as the Illawarra had been overlooked in the past by government bodies such as Infrastructure Australia in determining the high priority projects for the nation.
However, with the acceleration of the push towards decarbonisation, investment in critical minerals and advanced manufacturing, the Illawarra's infrastructure deficit had to be overcome.
"Once you change the carbon intensity of your products, suddenly you're in the game, and then on top of that the Asian middle class is going to be 3.5 billion people by 2036.
"You've got this incredible consumer economy, you've got this massive urbanisation, so it's not like the demand won't be there, it's about getting ourselves ready for that."
To provide the coordination across levels of government and the public and private sector, Ms Westacott called for a national transition authority, a proposal supported by unions, with ACTU president Michele O'Neil saying a national energy transition authority should be part of the May budget.
"Decarbonising our economy could generate hundreds of thousands of good jobs, healthier and more equitable communities, and a renewed national prosperity," Ms O'Neil said. "We need to capture these opportunities, especially in communities where there are planned closures of facilities and businesses."
In March, a senate committee rejected the need for a specific transition authority, with the Net Zero Economy Taskforce already consulting with communities affected by the energy transition, however, in a dissenting report, Greens senators said there was a greater need for urgency in tackling the energy transition, to prevent communities being "blindsided" by the closure of coal and gas projects.
While Ms Murphy said a specific transition authority may not be what was needed, what was required was an approach that combined state and federal perspectives.
"It sounds good, but sometimes if you have a transition authority, is that actually going to solve everybody's problems, or is it just going to be another body that needs to be consulted with?"
While standalone transition authorities have been set up by state governments, such as in the La Trobe Valley and the Hunter, Ms Westacott concurred that a national approach was needed, as issues crossed regional boundaries.
"It's understanding the assets that sit around the country, the connectivity issues, the labour market, how you get the skill system activated, policy settings around competition and investment. The decarbonisation agenda is fundamentally an investment agenda, so a transition authority will look at what's holding us back in respect of our investment."
