A massive star-studded field of 35 nations will be at Warilla Bowls for six days from this Sunday for the prestigious 2023 World Bowls Indoor Championship.
The tournament is a repackaged version of the Bowls World Cup which Warilla hosted for more than a decade until 2019; with the World Bowls Indoor Championship and its Men's Singles, Women's Singles and Mixed Pairs format alternating between the southern and northern hemispheres.
The reigning men's champion Michael Stepney will headline the Men's Singles with fellow Scot Julie Forrest, the defending women's champion.
Australia is represented in Singles by the 2022 Australian Indoor champions, Jackaroos Aron Sherriff and Kelsey Cottrell, while four female Australian high performance bowlers - Para Jackaroo Serena Bonnell, Emerging Jackaroo Chloe Morrison and pathways Jackaroos duo Grace Moloney and Lauren Banks will team up in Mixed Pairs with male athletes from nations without a female representative.
The Illawarra region is also represented by Warilla's multiple Zone 16 winner Chris Smith who will play for Tonga and is coming off making his international debut at the Oceania Challenge in which he won the silver medal in Singles and also played in the Men's Pairs.
The 2023 World Bowls Indoor Championship will run from this Sunday to next Friday, May 12 and boast 12 hours plus of international competition each day on Warilla's indoor carpet facility.
Finals Day is the Friday, May 12, with the crowning of the Men's and Women's Singles champions, plus Mixed Pairs winners.
While leading lawn bowls nations including England, Ireland, Scotland, New Zealand and South Africa will be obvious title contenders, the event embraces the development of bowls worldwide with Kenya, Botswana, Sri Lanka, Switzerland and Namibia among others taking their place alongside the powerhouses.
The Men's Singles looms as a wide open battle between a number of top rated bowlers including Australian star Sherriff, plus Stepney, along with Welshman Daniel Salmon - the back-to-back Commonwealth Games Men's Pairs gold medallist - plus England's Martin Puckett, Ireland's John Nicholl and New Zealander Andrew Kelly.
While Kelsey Cottrell will be a huge presence in the Women's Singles; the field of 31 nations is loaded with other contenders including Commonwealth Games gold medallist Shae Wilson (Norfolk Island), while Guernsey's Alison Merrien, South African Colleen Piketh and Dee McSparran (USA) have plenty of experience playing at Warilla.
The men's draw features 35 entries placed into six sections with a round robin format in each section. Sherriff is likely to face his toughest competition in his Section G against the United States and Philippines, while Stepney is drawn in Section H with South Africa, Fiji and Hong Kong China likely to be the toughest pool games.
Big guns England, Ireland and Wales are in different sections.
Thirty one nations line up in Women's Singles with Cottrell (Section E) set to face tough games against Norfolk Island and South Africa.
Other top nations including Malaysia, New Zealand and defending champ Forrest (Scotland) are in different sections.
Play begins 8.30am this Sunday with free entry at Warilla and all bowls fans encouraged to support this world class event.
