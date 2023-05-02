Dapto dancer Taisha spends hours practising, and now she's found a way to turn that time into funds for sick kids.
The 17-year-old signed up for the Dance for Sick Kids fundraiser to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Western Sydney.
Dancers seek out sponsors to donate depending on the amount of minutes they spend practising every day.
"I think this fundraiser is a really good cause to help raise money ... [to] support the kids and spread the kindness around and help them get better," Taisha said.
Taisha's mother said that the hours will be "easily done" as she currently spends roughly 10 hours a week dancing.
She said her daughter has been dancing from the age of two.
"She [has] a lot of character on her face. She's just very entertaining and I love that she tries really hard," Taisha's mother said.
The young dancer practices all different types of dance, but lyrical and contemporary are her favourites.
"When I dance I show lots of emotions from my face and my body, and that's what I love about lyrical how I can express my emotions," Taisha said.
"If there's a hidden meaning to it you can show that in your face and your body."
The 17-year-old will be dancing individually as well as logging dance steps for a group called Team Tessence.
This will be the second year she has participated in the fundraiser.
Taisha raised more than $6000 in the fundraiser last year and placed seventh on the leaderboard.
For more details on the Dance for Sick Kids fundraiser visit danceforsickkids.com/fundraisers/taishab15027/dance-for-sick-kids
