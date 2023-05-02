A man has been evicted from his unit after unleashing verbal and physical attacks against his Bellambi neighbours, a court has heard.
Robert Keogh, 26, faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday where he was sentenced to an eight-month bond for common assault.
Tendered court documents revealed Keogh was "yelling and swearing" at residents in Bond St their dog on February 21, prompting his neighbour to call out and say "watch your language". Keogh responded by turning his verbal tirade towards that woman.
Four days later, the woman's husband was spraying weeds when he noticed Keogh arrive home on a push bike. The victim confronted Keogh, saying "you weren't very nice to my wife the other day ... you can't just go out onto the street swearing and yelling".
This caused Keogh to unleash another verbal attack, as he kicked the victim's weed sprayer out of his hand and pushed him to the ground with both hands. The man, in his 60s, got up and removed himself from the situation while Keogh continued yelling.
A neighbour across the road captured the incident on video. Police arrested Keogh at his Bellambi unit on February 26.
The court heard he was kicked out of his property after the incident and since moved to Corrimal.
Defence lawyer Anthony Stewart argued Keogh was aware his behaviour was wrong but said his neighbour had stuck the "weed contraption" in his face during the ordeal.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said the incident looked as if Keogh was "losing his temper and being impatient".
He was sentenced to an eight-month community correction order, with supervision conditions.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
