As the days shorten and Wollongong starts to feel the chill of the cooler months, it can be hard to make the case on a Thursday evening to stay in the CBD for dinner, or head in, in the first place.
But, recently opened Basta Trattoria, in the refurbished Hotel Totto makes that case, and makes it well.
Taking up the ground floor of the hotel's lobby and extending beyond the reception desk, the team welcoming diners into the space is couple Matt Curran and Demi Butler and their warmth matches the radiant heat coming off the charcoal black Marana Forni pizza oven.
It's a personal touch that one wouldn't expect from a hotel that is operated by the ASX-listed business that also owns the Rydges Hotels brand, but, then again, that makes sense in a city known for its more laid back vibe than its capital city counterparts.
Clearly Mr Curran and Ms Butler, along with head chef Kris Swiecinski, have taken their own approach to food and drink throughout the venue. On a recent evening, starting with the cocktail list, you can see that spin.
There are tried and tested classics, but also twist on favourites such as a limoncello martini, or an Italian margarita, which adds a splash of amaretto for a more distinctive flavour.
As a mix of families and couples of various ages fill the 135-seat venue with conversation over the subtle house music, the dishes begin to arrive in earnest.
First, the house-made bread cooked in the pizza oven arrives with the air inside the bread parcel puffing it up like a balloon. The garlic and olive-oil infused dough is the perfect vehicle to enjoy the entirety of the seafood-focused starter menu.
Sardines served with a striking gremolata and crunchy walnuts and velvety baby octopus that is buttery and tender instead of crisp and charred have their juices soaked up by the bread.
An array of cured meats proves that what was once the devon of the deli section, mortadella can stand alongside a smooth prosciutto and peppery sopressa. Caper berries and picked peppers provide the burst and bite to round out the palate.
Head into the mains via a white-based pumpkin and pork sausage pizza that gets the balance right between a juicy topping and chewy - without being tough - crust. Don't expect big hits of strong flavours, there's a subtlety and delicateness to Mr Swiecinski's cooking, having been tuned to a fine range at the Sydney Cove Oyster Bar.
The spaghetti vongole comes with subtle hints of heat while the lamb shoulder balances a slight char on the exterior with a juicy interior and a vegetal presentation that keeps a taste of spring in the air. A cucumber, stracciatella and dill side, enjoyed as a salad with the mains provides counterpoints of crisp and cushy.
Along the way, a wine list comprising Australian-grown Italian varietals provides a balanced drop to the mix of flavours on the plate.
After all that, on a weeknight dinner you'll be asking yourself, why didn't you stay for dessert?
The writer dined as a guest of Hotel Totto.
