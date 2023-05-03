Police are calling for the public's help to find missing man Andrew Robertson who was last seen at Dapto Police Station.
Mr Robertson, 58, was last seen at the station on Monday, May 1.
Lake Illawarra Police District have called for the public's assistance and released a description of the man.
"Andrew is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes," officer said.
"When last seen he was wearing a blue hoodie, black coloured collared shirt, khaki coloured cargo pants, Everlast brand slides and black socks."
Mr Robertson is known to frequent the Figtree, Unanderra and Dapto areas.
Anyone with information or who may have seen Andrew, is urged to call Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
