Kiama independent Gareth Ward will support Labor wage cap scrapping

Kiama MP Gareth Ward is willing to lend his support to the Minns' government push to scrap the public sector wage cap.
This comes as Premier Chris Minns appeared to walk back his pre-election promise not to negotiate with the Kiama independent were Labor to form minority government.
That is now the case, with Labor needing two crossbench votes to get legislation over the line.
One of those crossbenchers is Mr Ward, who has said he will give in principle support to scrapping the wage cap and Labor's plan to place Sydney Water in the NSW Constitution to protect it from possible privatisation.
"I'm absolutely open to working with the government on issues," Mr Ward said.
"I'll be supporting the government's plan to lift the wage cap and I'll be supporting their proposal to insert Sydney Water in the NSW Constitution.
"So I hope that shows that I am prepared to work and support the government's agenda where I think it's reasonable and in the interests of our local community."
Before the election, Premier Minns joined the Coalition is saying they wouldn't negotiate with Mr Ward.
However, when asked by the Mercury this week whether that commitment still stood, the Premier's office declined to respond.
It's the Premier's second change in direction when it comes to Mr Ward; previously Labor supported the reintroduction of the parliament ban, but now that has changed to letting the privileges committee deal with it.
"Mr Ward's electorate has returned him to NSW Parliament," said a spokesman for Premier Minns.
"That was absolutely their choice to re-elect him, fully aware of Mr Ward's legal circumstances.
"But we believe a referral to the privileges committee is an appropriate step, and it can consider issues such as the member's remuneration and other matters."
Mr Ward said he was hoping the government would see him as someone with whom they could negotiate.
"I'm showing up for work and I intend to get the job done as the local member," Mr Ward.
"The government shouldn't treat me like a member of the opposition, I'm here ready and willing to work with members of the government to get outcomes for my community.
"The government should not see me as their enemy, I want to help them to deliver the next possible outcomes for my electorate and the people of NSW."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
