Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama independent Gareth Ward will support Labor wage cap scrapping

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
May 3 2023 - 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent MP Gareth Ward is willing to support some of Labor's policies. Picture by Adam McLean
Independent MP Gareth Ward is willing to support some of Labor's policies. Picture by Adam McLean

Kiama MP Gareth Ward is willing to lend his support to the Minns' government push to scrap the public sector wage cap.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.