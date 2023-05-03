"Sutherland had a reasonable amount of opportunity in terms of ball possession in the first 45 minutes. They used the left-hand side predominantly in the first half, which we failed to really get a hold on. But to be fair, we limited them to two goals. One was a cracker of a goal, but the first one was avoidable. And they went into the sheds 2-0 up from two chances, while we had three chances.