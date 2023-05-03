A woman who has denied her role in an "horrific" alleged sexual assault at Port Kembla has had her strict bail conditions relaxed as she awaits her trial.
Jasmine Agostini, 22, pleaded not guilty to five charges at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Prosecutors will allege Agostini joined two male co-accused in kidnapping a male victim and robbing him of his phone, clothes and tattoo equipment before assaulting him at a Port Kembla unit between the evening of September 2 and the early hours of the next morning.
It is further alleged the male victim was raped during the kidnapping.
Agostini pleaded not guilty to the charges, including aggravated sexual assault in company while depriving someone of their liberty and kidnapping in company with intent to commit a serious indictable offence while occasioning actual bodily harm.
Her defence lawyer applied to loosen her "draconian" bail conditions, which involved a 24-hour curfew, prohibiting her from leaving the house unless she is reporting to Wollongong Police Station.
"She's a young woman ... Miss Agostini has to live in some normality," Mr Barnett said.
"She needs a bit more liberty as she be waiting until next year to go to trial."
The Crown opposed any changes to Agostini's due to the "horrific" nature of the allegations, arguing she had breached her bail twice.
The court heard a fresh charge of drug possession was also laid against Agositini in March after she was allegedly found with meth in her bra while on the way to court.
Magistrate Claire Girotto agreed the conditions were onerous and reduced her daily reporting requirements to thrice weekly.
"No wonder she's breached (bail), she can't leave the house," Magistrate Girotto said.
Agostini will now live at a western Sydney suburb and is prohibited from entering the Illawarra unless for the purpose of attending court.
She is prohibited from contacting her alleged co-accused and victim, and may now leave the house between 8am and 8pm under a relaxed curfew.
"If you don't comply with this, you'll be bail refused," Magistrate Girotto said.
Agostini will face Wollongong District Court next month where a date for trial will be set.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
