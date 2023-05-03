Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jasmine Agostini denies alleged role in 'horrific' Port Kembla kidnapping, sexual assault

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 3 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Agostini will be arraigned on her charges next month. Picture from Facebook.
Jasmine Agostini will be arraigned on her charges next month. Picture from Facebook.

A woman who has denied her role in an "horrific" alleged sexual assault at Port Kembla has had her strict bail conditions relaxed as she awaits her trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.