Kembla Grange trainer Brett Lazzarini is gunning for more glory with his six-year-old gelding Wild Chap in the $200,000 Wagga Wagga Gold Cup on Friday.
It will be a challenge for Lazzarini, as it is the first time that Wild Chap has run over 2000 metres.
Despite this, Lazzarini said he was confident of a solid showing.
It is a relatively short turnaround for the gelding. His last start was in the Hawkesbury Cup (1600m) on April 22, ridden by Robbie Dolan where he was a massive outsider.
Dolan has retained the ride for Wagga. Wild Chap is posted $41 via Bet 365 for the open handicap run.
This year, the Cup offers 'Big Dance' eligibility for the lucrative Sydney feature held on Melbourne Cup Day on the first Tuesday in November.
Drawing barrier two in race seven, Trainer Lazzarini told the Mercury that it was an ideal position for Wild Chap.
With the track presently rated Soft 6, Lazzarini said he would not oppose a bit more rain in the lead up to the race.
"It's his first go at the 2000m. He's older and more mature and it looks like he'll run it out, so we'll give him a go at it," Lazzarini said.
"I'd love to see the track wetter. I'd love to see it pour down with rain tonight. But the race down there seems well suited. He's got a beautiful barrier and he's going to sit behind the pace.
Lazzarini said he was pleased with Wild Chap's last run at Hawkesbury.
"[It was] a lovely run," he said. "He ran a good race and Robbie (Dolan) held the inside running and sat behind the leaders and rode him perfectly. Through no fault of Robbie whatsoever, he was stuck in probably the worst part of the track.
"He got beat with four lengths in it and the winner won by two-and-a-half.
''So he really only finished a couple of lengths behind second place.
"It was a very handy run."
Amongst the Cup favourites are Chris Waller-trained Wicklow ($4.20), John Sargent-trained mare Pink Ivory ($7.50) and French import Bois D'Argent ($11) from the Annabel Neasham yard.
Waller has two other horses in the race - Great House and Kukeracha. He has a brilliant Cup record, preparing four winners in the past including Aleas in 2022.
The Wagga Cup is slated to start at 4.25pm.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.