Hunt set for dummy-half switch as Griffin looks to ignite Dragons season

Dragons skipper Ben Hunt looks set to make a positional switch for Sunday's Magic Round clash with the Tigers after spending his side's opposed session on Wednesday exclusively at hooker.
The 33-year-old enjoyed a career season at rep level last year with the No. 9 on his back for Queensland and Australia, famously nabbing the winning try for the Maroons in a game-three thriller.
While he's long resisted a shift from his preferred No. 7 jumper at club level, he looks set to make the switch as coach Anthony Griffin looks to re-ignite campaign currently in the doldrums on the back of four straight defeats.
Jayden Sullivan was named at No. 14 on Tuesday, but spent Wednesday's ball-work as right-edge half, with Hunt and Moses Mbye tag-teaming the dummy-half role after Griffin left recently re-signed rake Jacob Liddle out of his 17.
It remains to be seen whether Hunt starts at halfback and makes an in-game shift, or begins the game in the middle, but it's a change-up Griffin will be hoping can snap a streak of close losses.
It was among a host of changes made by the under-pressure coach, most notably the dropping of Zac Lomax to pair recalled Max Feagai on the left flank with twin brother Mat.
Having returned from a two-year NRL absence last week, Feagai is confident Hunt's shift as part of a broader re-jig can spark his side's attack.
"He's a great nine, he's usually Queensland's nine," Feagai said.
"That'll mix it up and kind of bring a bit of a change to how we go about our attack. He holds his own in the middle in defence as well so I'm happy with the move.
"I'm not sure how he [feels about it] but I think it'll be good for the team and that's all that really matters to the team."
Griffin's reshuffle also saw a recall for back-rower Billy Burns, who'll start on a new-look left edge that saw Talatau Amone swap from the right side where he's predominantly featured since debuting in the NRL.
Burns is also expecting Hunt to make a fine fist of the positional switch.
"He's obviously an Origin and Australian player at nine," Burns said.
"He's a good defender as well so it might tighten up the middle a little bit. He'll definitely lead us around the park in the right way and probably get to show some leadership qualities, physically, that he hasn't been able to do on the edge.
"He's excited, we're all excited, so it should be a good showing."
Having managed just four NRL games last season, the off-contract 24-year-old knows he'll only get so many chances to establish himself as an NRL regular.
"I have been yo-yoing a bit there, up and down, and you can get a bit frustrated," he said.
"It's always disappointing when you miss out on playing top grade. That's what you always want to do, it's what you get paid to do. I think, especially at an age like mine, you've really got to put your ego aside and get back to playing good footy so you are back in the picture.
"You can't kick stones too much. I just went back and really plied my trade in NSW Cup and put a couple of good performances in over the last couple of weeks to make sure I was ready when I did get the call up back to [first] grade.
"I think I'm at that age and at that head space in my footy where, if I want to continue doing this, this is the time to stay there and get consistency with that."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
