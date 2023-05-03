Illawarra workers will be joined by union leaders from around the country this weekend at the region's annual May Day March, which will be held in Port Kembla for the first time in its more than 100 year history.
Instead of taking to the streets in Wollongong's CBD, unionists will march down Wentworth Street after a decision was made to change the location to draw attention to their campaign to keep nuclear submarines out of Port Kembla.
South Coast Labour Council Secretary Arthur Rorris said the theme for this year's march - held to coincide with International Workers Day - was "Peace, Jobs and Justice".
With rumours swirling about the location of an east coast nuclear submarine base, Mr Rorris said there were indications that this year's march could be bigger than usual.
"This is a special May Day March because it's not just about our day-to-day industrial agenda," he said.
"It's actually about our health, safety, our future and our jobs.
"Our port is that important to us and it's about defending our port and making sure that it continues as a trading port and a civilian port, not a nuclear defence facility."
He said people outside of the union movement were expected - and welcome - to attend.
"We've got a lot of people who have indicated to us that they've never been to a demonstration before, but they're coming to this one because they're concerned about not just themselves but also the future of their kids and their community, they're really worried about living next to a nuclear parking lot," he said.
While no site has yet been confirmed as the future location of a Fleet Base East, there has been significant speculation that Port Kembla is the preferred location over Newcastle and Brisbane.
However Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlewaite told reporters in Wollongong last week that he had not been heard from defence that they had a preferred location for an east base.
"At the end of the day this will be a decision of the government, not a defence official," he said.
The union movement in Port Kembla and Newcastle has opposed either port being selected, with concerns that a having nuclear submarine base would make them a military target.
There is also a concern that any required containment zone would displace investment and jobs in renewable energy.
Mr Rorris said the labour movement rally would also focus on other topical issues, including the Voice to Parliament and the green jobs movement, with union leaders from around the state and across the country joining in.
The march will begin at 12pm on Saturday, starting from the northern end of Wentworth Street, which will be closed between 11am-3pm.
After official proceedings the Illawarra Folk Club will hold a May Day concert at the Servo from 2pm.
Mr Rorris said trackwork would mean trains between Wollongong and Port Kembla were affected, so advised those driving to park on Military Road or in surrounding streets.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
