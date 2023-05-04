No risks taken on forecast westerly

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal said there was not too much to comment on our local offshore owing to the fickle weather and westerly winds.
There were a few marlin about for the Sydney GFC Peter Goadby Memorial Tournament last weekend but again weather intervened and Sunday fishing was put on hold due to a gale warning forecast that was later rescinded.
Eventually the boats got out and found some solid dollies in the marlin mix, with most dollies located around FADs and flotsam and jetsam out along the current lines from the north, with ocean temperatures still around 22-24 degrees celsius.
Closer to home, forecasts for the weekend's weather had a lot of people choosing to stay indoors but, as things didn't pan out anywhere near as bad as first predicted, some took the rain on and were rewarded with some excellent reds from the shallows.
The same reefs produced some nice Sampson fish, goat and pigfish and plenty of big, blue-nosed bream.
No one seemed too keen to head wide, especially with predicted westerly winds, so majority of the action was from the reefs, relatively close to shore and the islands around Port which again held plenty of legal kings over the weekend.
Again, slow-trolled livies on either a downrigger or breakaway weights was the key to any success.
The beaches have been firing lately with plenty of quality sized fish in numbers including bream, flathead, tarwhine and whiting that took a variety of different baits such as squid, yellowtail, worms and even the humble pilly and prawns.
There have been some excellent gutters formed lately, so you need to suss them out at low tide.
Look for the green-water areas with a wave break further out the back; return as the tide makes and be prepared to fish the length by walking your baits.
With the start of the mullet run happening up and down the coast, there's been plenty of good mulloway about the beaches, many catching multiple fish in a session whether it be by lure or bait.
Website: www.reeldealfishing.com.au Email: gazwade@bigpond.com
