IRT's beachside complex at Towradgi to get an upgrade

Plans for IRT's upgrade to its beachside facility at Towradgi have been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
Now on public exhibition, the plans would see the demolition of IRT's existing Towradgi Park retirement home on Murranar Road at Towradgi.
In its place 89 independent living units would be built, including 17 villas, 24 villa-style apartments and 48 apartments with a mix of two and three bedrooms.
It will also include a neighbourhood shop with cafe and resident clubhouse.
"The demolition is proposed to be undertaken in stages to manage the relocation of residents sequentially," the statement of environmental effects read.
"All aged care beds are vacant of occupation at present. Some 28 of the independent living units are also vacant currently. These vacant housing products will be demolished to make way for stages one and two of the proposed development."
Forty of the original independent living units will remain in place until 2028, when the final stage of construction is expected to take place.
The original development application had to be revised after working with council to increase the level of internal roads to better cope with maximum flood levels and also to ensure adequate flood and stormwater management in lower levels of the village.
IRT CEO Patrick Reid said the facility would be called Elements at IRT Towradgi Beach.
"Every aspect of this village, from within each of the new homes to the roadways, directional signage and landscaping, has been designed to support our residents as they experience some of the challenges of ageing," Mr Reid said.
"For example, the bathrooms and kitchens will be fitted with modern and safe fixtures and fittings, appliances will be installed at easy-to-reach heights, and trip hazards will be minimised.
"Each home may also come with an emergency response system, an in-home 24/7 voice-activated security system that provides access to other safety and health monitoring features."
The development application for the IRT facility is on public exhibition until June 2.
